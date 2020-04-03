Acer Reveals New Predator Triton 500 / Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops

Acer today announced its new Predator Triton 500 and Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebooks. Alongside significant developments in thermal performance, both devices come with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors and newly announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER and GTX GPUs.

“In addition to the latest processors and GPUs, we’ve made exciting across-the-board updates to the Predator Triton 500 and Acer Nitro 5 this year,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer. “Most importantly we’ve applied new thermal technology which keeps the devices cool so gamers can enjoy the performance improvements from the latest silicon technology.”

Acer Predator Triton 500

Powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors for high-performance notebooks and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or 2070 SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design, the Predator Triton 500 is capable of taking on the toughest challenges. Backing up that power, up to 7.5 hours of battery life allows for impressive productivity. This makes the notebook an excellent choice for working professionals who want to play, too. Its industry-leading 300 Hz IPS panel with a 3 ms overdrive response time displays all the action in smooth and vivid detail. Covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut while supporting wide-angle views.

The Predator Triton 500 comes with a Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless controller, E3100G ethernet controller and Control Center 2.0. These push network connection quality up to new levels, ensuring speed-critical applications get bandwidth priority. All this power is packed into a thin 17.9 mm (0.7 in) and lightweight 2.1 kg (4.63 lb) all-metal chassis. A design that features narrow bezels and an 81% screen-to-body ratio. The notebook has up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. And up to 2 TB of NVMe, RAID 0 SSD storage.

Vortex Flow technology

The Predator Triton 500 features Acer’s Vortex Flow technology. A new design involving three custom-engineered fans strategically placed in the chassis. These work in tandem to increase additional airflow while also reducing noise. This is further enhanced by CoolBoost technology, which increases fan speed for improved performance. Gamers can monitor the device’s temperature and adjust the fan speed through the PredatorSense UI.

The notebook’s innovative cooling system also features an all-metal 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan. A design that’s been specially made to maximize airflow and reduce noise. Serrated edges, winglets and a curved fin allow for up to 45% increase in airflow[4]. Adding five heat pipes to the mix, the 2020 Predator Triton 500 ultimately gets 33% better thermal performance than its 2019 counterpart[5].

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Delivering 5 GHz and graphics options of a GeForce RTX 2060 or the latest GeForce GTX 1650Ti or 1650 GPUs. It comes with up to two M.2 PCle SSDs and a 1 TB HDD for storage, and up to 32 GB of DD4R4 RAM in two user-upgradeable DIMM slots. Available with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, gamers will particularly appreciate the 2020 model’s significantly improved visuals. Models with 144 Hz or 120Hz 1 refresh rates and a 3 ms response times allow for blur-free gameplay. A feature that comes to life on the device’s 72% NTSC, 300-nit panel.

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with several innovative thermal solutions in order to maximize cooling efficiency even under heavy loads. It features a dual-fan cooling system that takes advantage of strategically placed intake/exhaust ports and four heat vents to achieve an overall 25% improvement in thermal performance over the 2019 model. This is further optimized by CoolBoost technology capable of increasing fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9%. New to this year’s model, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (802.11ax) and Killer Ethernet E2600 increase network stability and performance, enabling gamers to take full advantage of these thermal improvements.



Price and Availability

The Predator Triton 500 & Acer Nitro gaming notebooks will both be available in North America and Europe this May. In terms of pricing, they are as follows:

Predator Triton 500 – $2,199.99 and EUR 1,899

Nitro 5 – $749.99 and EUR 899

Based on these prices, we will admit that we’re not entirely certain why the Nitro 5 is going to be so much more expensive in Europe. We can only presume that this may just be an error in the pricing. Either way though, we have two exciting new designs to look forward to here!

What do you think? Do you like Acer laptops? In addition, which of these two designs do you like the most? – Let us know in the comments!