Acer Unveils the Predator 43″ CG437KP 4K 144Hz Monitor

TV-Sized Monitor with DisplayHDR 1000

Acer recently had several announcements at a special press event. One of the products they unveiled is a large Predator gaming monitor called the CG437KP. The first two numbers in the name of course, refers to the diagonal size of the screen which is 43″. Which makes this essentially a TV-sized monitor.

However, the impressive stats do not stop there. Beyond the size, this 43″ VA panel boasts a 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will also have Adaptive Sync support and have 1000 nits of brightness. So it makes complete sense for it to be part of Acer’s Predator gaming line.

This monitor is obviously geared for those who cannot decide between a TV and a monitor. Now they do not have to compromise and get both solutions in one. The CG437KP’s connectors include three HDMI ports, so users can connect multiple game consoles and other media sources. Plus, it also has a DisplayPort and USB-C connector for PC.

How Much is the Acer CG437KP?

According to Xiaomist, the CG437KP will have an MSRP of 1500 Euros. Which is actually fairly good. Although, there is no firm release dates available yet.