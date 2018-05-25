Acer’s New Swift 5 15-inch Notebook Weighs Less Than 1kg

Portable and Lightweight 15-inch Laptop from Acer

Acer recently revealed their gaming product line at a recent New York event. However, they also took the opportunity to show off new notebook designs for active users. The new Acer Swift 5 in particular is sleeker, lighter and more powerful than previous Swift notebooks. In fact, the 15-inch laptop weighs less than 2.2lbs or under 1kg.

Like many ultrabooks, the Swift 15 also features impressively narrow screen bezels. The IPS panel display has a narrow 5.87mm bezel and boasts an 87.6% screen-to-body ratio.

“There’s been great feedback on Acer’s amazingly light 14-inch Swift 5, and we are now pushing the limits with the 15.6-inch model,” said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “We’ve kept the weight under the 1 kg mark by using ultra-narrow bezels and a marginally larger chassis.”

Balancing lightweight and durability is tricky. Which is why Acer uses unique materials in the new Swift 5’s construction. This includes ultra-light magnesium-lithium alloys for the top and bottom cover. Plus, magnesium-aluminum alloys for extra sturdiness on the palm rest area.

What Connectivity Options Are Available in the Swift 5?

Users can configure the notebook with up to 16GB of DDR4 and up to 1TB of SSD storage. In terms of wireless connectivity, it comes with an Intel Wireless-AC 9560 which offers 2×2 802.11ac wireless Gigabit performance. For traditional wired connectivity, it comes with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gbit/s), two USB 3.1 Type-A ports (one with power-off charging functionality), an HDMI port, and an SD card reader.

How Much is the New Acer Swift 5?

Acer did not disclose pricing or availability yet.