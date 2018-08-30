Acer’s New Z 24 All-in-One PC is for the Modern Living Room

Digital Assistant All-in-One PC

Although Acer has plenty of announcements for high-end products at IFA 2018, they are not overlooking their Aspire casual-user product line.

In fact, they are fully revamping their Z 24 all-in-one PC to be functional for 2018. Acer bills the Aspire Z 24 as a “digital assistant for the modern living room”.

What New Features are Available in the New Z 24?

The new design features a sleek bezel-less monitor and is extremely thin at just 11mm. In fact, it makes the previous Z 24 model look clunky and dated in comparison.

This display uses a full HD IPS panel with 178-degree viewing angles. It is supported by a a modern glossy V-shaped metal stand, which takes up less space and is more stable than older designs.

The “digital assistant” description has to do with the fat that users can use their voice service of choise with the Aspire Z 24. It has a far-field microphone array with four digital microphones. So it can pick up orders to Amazon Alexa or Cortana even if the user is 4 meters away.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Acer to provide customers with a natural way to increase their productivity,” said Priya Abani, Director of the Alexa Voice Service. “With Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to effortlessly manage tasks, hear the news, control smart home devices, access tens of thousands of skills, and more.”

It also features Dolby Audio Premium technology with two front stereo speakers. Which means users can play music or listen to news reports without the need for an external speaker.

Inside, users will find an Intel 8th generation Core i7 processor with up to 32GB of Intel Optane memory. The GPU is an NVIDIA GeForce MX150, so users can even play games on it.

How Much is the Acer Aspire Z 24 (2018)?

The Acer Aspire Z 24 series will be available in North America and EMEA in October. It has an MSRP of $899 USD or €899.99 EUR.