Action-Packed Daredevil Season 3 Trailer Teases New Villain

Who is the Man in the Devil Suit?

Netflix has released a new extended trailer for Daredevil season 3. While it shows an embattled Matt Murdock without his usual red armor costume, it appears that he will be dealing with so much more this season. That even includes an impostor Daredevil that is running around the city.

Fans of the comic book will easily recognize who is under the mask. Not because of what he looks like, but because iut can only be Daredevil’s greatest nemesis other than the Kingpin from the comic book. An assassin with remarkable accuracy and somebody who we have not seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Bullseye.

That is, besides the fact that this character was in the awful Ben Affleck Daredevil movie. Which everyone would do well to forget.

Kingpin himself, played magnificently by Vincent D’Onofrio will be out of jail to wreak havoc of course. In fact, the trailer hints that this “new” Daredevil seems to be part of the Kingpin’s grander revenge plot against the Matt Murdock.

Watch the latest trailer for yourself below:

When Can I Start Streaming Daredevil Season 3 on Netflix?

The third season will be available to watch worldwide in a few more weeks. Specifically, starting October 19th.