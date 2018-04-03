Active Shooting at YouTube HQ – 4 Wounded, Suspect Dead

/ 56 mins ago

Active Shooting at YouTube HQ – 4 Wounded, Suspect Dead

Shooting at YouTube HQ

Employees fled from gunfire on Tuesday afternoon inside YouTube‘s headquarters at San Bruno, California. In light of recent mass shootings in the US, the police were quick to respond and evacuation efforts immediately started after initial 911 reports came in. YouTube’s San Bruno HQ has 554,000 square feet of space and can house up to 2,800 employees. There are more than 1,100 employees working currently. So police with armed SWAT vehicles stationed outside surrounded the facility. Securing employees to a nearby parking lot where other officers are awaiting. As of this time, all employees of the campus have now been evacuated.

Even US President Donald Trump responded to the situation immediately. Offering his thoughts and prayers via the medium he is most comfortable with: Twitter.

Most of the initial reports also came via Twitter, but from YouTube employees. Stating that they barricaded themselves with co-workers after the shots rang out.

Witnesses say they heard around 15 to 17 shots in total. According to police, four people are in local hospitals with gunshot wounds. One patient is in critical condition, while one is stable and one is fair. There is no word yet on the fourth shooting victim.

Where is the Suspect Now?

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said one female suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to TMZ, this gun-shot wound was to her chest, but they are not sure whether this is self-inflicted or not. The story is still developing and there is no official word yet from police as to the motive of the suspect. Although, authorities have discounted the fact that this could be an act of terrorism, but suggests that this is a workplace or domestic incident.

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja