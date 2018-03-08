Activision Announces Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Coming October

Call of Duty Black Ops Returns

It is now official. Activision has announced that the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise is Black Ops 4. And yes, they are deliberately using the “wrong” Roman numeral “IIII” for the logo instead of “IV”. Treyarch, the studio which made the original CoD: Black Ops game from 2010 is working on the series. Similar to Black Ops 2 and 3, there is also a three-year gap between the last title and this upcoming version. Treyarch has not revealed where in the timeline this game is set yet, as the ending of Black Ops 3 does not exactly setup a clear continuation.

Fans had a hunch that a new title was coming, after spotting NBA player James Harden sporting a cap with the Black Ops 4 logo on it. Speculation spread like wild fire, with many favoring the idea that this is a sly publicity stunt by Activision to garner interest before the official announcement. As it turns out, they are correct.

CP3 (8.1apg) & James Harden (8.9apg) arrive for tonight’s @NBAonTNT action!@HoustonRockets are looking to push their winning streak to 16 games! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/FPaQ5js036 — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2018

When is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Arriving?

Activision has announced two important dates. The community reveal event will be on May 17. So far they have not revealed any assets beside the official logo. So more screenshots should appear closer to that date.

Furthermore, they have also announced the actual launch of the game set on October 12. This is a global launch worldwide on various platforms. It will be available for the PC of course, plus the on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. More information should show up on the official landing page soon. Right now, it is not up yet.

