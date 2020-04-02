Activision Confirms 50,000 Cheaters Banned from COD Warzone

Following the initial release of the game, Activision made us wait around 6 months until their ‘Warzone’ expansion was made to Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Having played it (for many, many, hours) while I have not won a metaphorical chicken dinner as of yet (despite a handful of 2nd places) I’d freely admit that it’s one of the best battle royale games out there. Well, at least at the time of writing.

As you might expect, however, when competitive gaming comes into the mix, you’re always going to get cheaters and Warzone has certainly been no exception. There is, however, some good news. In a report via Theloadout, Activision has confirmed that since the game mode was released, they’ve already been hard at work banning cheaters. So much, in fact, that they’ve just confirmed that 50,000 people have been permanently booted from the games online modes!

Activision is Dropping the Ban Hammer in Modern Warfare Warzone!

While cheating in Warzone has (not yet) caused any major issues for gamers, it’s hard to ignore what the reputation alone can do. Put simply, when you know of cheaters in a game, you begin to suspect every death you take and this can often lead to inaccurate (and unnecessary) reports.

Activision is, however, taking a very firm stance on this. With 50,000 already banned since it’s launch, they want cheaters to know that if they’re getting away with it today, there’s a good chance that they wont be tomorrow!

“We take all forms of cheating very seriously [and] maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone is among our highest priorities. We have been enforcing account bans since day one of Warzone’s release. To date, we issued more than 50,000 permabans worldwide. Simply put there’s no place for cheating. We recognise there’s no single solution for combating cheaters, it’s a constant enforcement every day”

More To Come!

In announcing the news, Activision has made it abundantly clear that they have zero tolerance for cheating in Warzone. As such, they have already committed to releasing new ‘ban’ figures as they become available!

Backing this up with claims of streamlining the report system and a 24/7 monitoring of cheat reports, Activision clearly doesn’t want Modern Warfare Warzone to have the same issues that plagued (and significantly hampered) PUBG.

What do you think? Have you played Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone? If so, have you encountered any cheaters yet? On a more positive note, what’s your best finish to date? – Let us know in the comments!