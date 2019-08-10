Activision Hints at More Remasters After Crash Sells 10m Units

It’s not exactly been a secret that Activision has been on the hunt for some successful game releases to help bolster their sales figures. Fortunately, this was helped with the release of the Crash Bandicoot N-Sane trilogy which has recently just topped 10 million units and has been, since it’s release, nearly consistently into the top 10 charts.

The success has been so great, in fact, that in a report via PCGamesN, Activision has hinted that they might plan to give other gaming franchises under their umbrella similar treatment.

Activision Hints at More Remakes & Remasters

Activision is keen to point out that while they do plan for further new releases, it’s hard to ignore some of the IPs the company has on its books. In addition, the fans who are asking for some of their most-loved games to get a modern remake.

“[Remasters] are obviously having a big impact on our bottom line and a real impact there, but I’d say what’s really important is that it’s reaffirming the enduring nature of these franchises for us. When you look at our IP library, we think there’s a lot of IP in there the fans are going to want to experience again. So now what I’d say stay tuned for some future announcements.”

What Could We Expect?

Activision does have a significant backlog of games under their belt and, quite frankly, it would be difficult to single out one specific one that would best suit the ‘remaster’ treatment. Perhaps an obvious answer is ‘Pitfall’ which could work exceptionally well as a modern take on the retro classic.

Any way you look at this, however, if it’s making Activision a lot of money, then clearly a little fan service on a gaming classic can go a long way to making that balance sheet looking more pleasant to the eye!

What do you think? What game would you like to see them release next? – Let us know in the comments!