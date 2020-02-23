Activision Issues Reddit With Subpoenas to Find COD:MW Leaks

It’s pretty much an open secret that Activision is planning on introducing a ‘battle royale’ mode to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. I mean, considering that when you enter the game you are met with a rather prominent ‘classified’ inaccessible menu option, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what it’s probably going to be!

It seems, however, that Activision is taking an exceptionally dim view of the leaks occurring on Reddit. So much so, in fact, that in a report via Eurogamer, they have issued the social media site with subpoenas. Why? Well, they’re specifically looking to identify the sources of them!

COD: MW Leaks Lead to Activision Issuing Subpoenas!

We have, to date, seen various leaks surrounding the upcoming battle royale game mode. These have included a number of the expected features and even detailed map images.

While Activision has been very quick to takedown various posts across social media sites surrounding the game mode, it seems that they are taking things to a whole new level. By issuing Reddit with subpoenas, they are very deliberately asking the social media site to reveal the true identities of the leak sources. Something that Reddit, like it or not, may (legally) have to oblige them with!

What Do We Think?

It’s entirely understandable why Activision would issue take-down notices. It is, however, unclear as to why they’re willing to go this far to identify their sources. If I was one of those person/s, however, that had leaked information, I’d be more than a little worried. I mean, I’m not entirely sure what Activision could do, but I wouldn’t like the thought of their lawyers potentially taking an interest in me either.

With the Reddit Megathread already seeing some significant ‘pruning’, however, it seems that some people are already taking measures to try and hide! We will, of course, keep you posted, but if you have some tasty news surrounding the game mode, it may be wiser to keep it to yourself!

What do you think? Does this news surprise you? Why do you think Activision is going this far? On a more positive note, are you looking forward to the battle royale mode? – Let us know in the comments!