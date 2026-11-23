Patents fill the industry with ideas that, in most cases, remain just that: ideas. Sony has recently offered some of these ideas for players, with controllers and even AI assistants that can help you during games. However, Activision-Blizzard has filed a rather unusual new patent, which is related to training AI to be used in NPCs.

The system describes how these non-playable characters (NPCs) could be trained through voice. Activision wants to collect players’ reactions through voice chat when a specific action takes place. This includes celebrating a kill or, on the other hand, reacting when you are eliminated in a game. The AI will learn from these reactions and use them in these game characters, whose only purpose is to interact indirectly with the player.

Discord and TeamSpeak Could Be Used to Collect Players’ Voice Reactions

The patent application proposes using voice chat applications such as Discord or TeamSpeak as a source for this voice data. It would use timestamps to compare voice reactions with events in the game. However, this type of training could also lead to other unethical and more violent actions. Some users tend to behave rudely in these situations, and training AI with this type of voice data could result in similar behavior that may not be suitable for all ages.

However, the application has taken these actions into account and added a module that would allow abusive and/or offensive content to be removed. This is a system that could easily be bypassed and could lead to unusual reactions from these characters. We also don’t know what terms and conditions Activision will establish to collect users’ voices through popular gaming voice chat services.

In any case, patents often present an idea that looks very appealing but usually hides other problems that still need to be solved. They also don’t always end up being used, and many times they remain ideas that cannot be put into practice, at least not as successfully as they appear on paper.

In other news, Microsoft has also filed a patent describing replaceable Xbox controller thumbsticks, allowing users to easily remove and replace faulty analog sticks without complicated repairs.