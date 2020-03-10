Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone (Battle Royale) Releases Today

For at least the last 3-4 months, it’s basically been an open secret that Activision was looking to bring a battle royale mode to its highly popular Call of Duty Modern Warfare. While it has been a very well-known upcoming addition to the game it hasn’t, however, stopped Activision’s lawyers from making a few threatening postures regarding the leak sources. Put simply, they’ve been trying hard to keep this as much of a surprise as possible!

With it set to release today, however, we finally get to find out just how good (or bad) this new game mode is going to be!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Warzone

Featuring up to 150 players, Call of Duty Warzone is looking to be one of the most ambitious ‘battle royale’ releases to date. Particularly when it is compared to games such as Fortnite or PUBG. This should be (at least in terms of graphics) a much more polished experience.

I can’t help but feel though that rather than being a semi-lazy addition, Activision has really put a lot of work into this new game mode.

When is it Out?

Call of Duty Warzone will officially be unlocked at 12 midday PST. That’s around 7 pm GMT (in case you were wondering). With it expected to carry a patch of around 80-100GB, however, you might just want to spend the next few hours preparing your storage as this, in terms of updates, is going to be a pretty big daddy!

I do, however, have high hopes that this is going to be one of the most definitive battle royale experiences to date. I wouldn’t, however, go as far as to not put it past Activision to cock it all up somehow!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this new game mode? – Let us know in the comments!