ADATA Announces the GAMMIX D30 DDR4 Memory Kit

New DDR4 Option from ADATA

ADATA launched their GAMMIX D10 DDR4 memory last year. Now they are releasing the D30 DDR4, featuring a new design and offers the highest memory performance yet from ADATA up to 4600MHz.

As usual, it supports Intel Extreme Memory Profile 2.0 (XMP), and it easily loads both on the X299 HEDT and Z170/Z270/Z370/Z390 mainstream desktop platforms. AMD users can also take advantage of these modules for Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper. However, the XMP function is strictly for Intel, so some manual tweaking is required.

The GAMMIX D30 is built with pre-binned chips, and goes through a strict filtering process according to the company. It also uses top-quality PCBs that ensure top performance.

The modules themselves sport a flashy new design, featuring a wing-shaped aesthetic. It is meant to imply “stealth” and a “sense of power”, according to the company. Unlike the GAMMIX D10, the GAMMIX D30 uses a neutral gray heatspreader colour with a glossy brushed aluminium finish. It also comes with either a red or black top accent.

Does it Have RGB LED?

No it does not. ADATA has their SPECTRIX line for LED-clad memory. The GAMMIX modules are strictly for performance.

How Much are These GAMMIX D30 DDR4 Memory Modules?

ADATA did not reveal any official pricing information. However, these will be available in stores by November 2018 and will come with a lifetime warranty.