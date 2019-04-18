ADATA Announces the XPG Spectrix D60G DDR4 Memory

Another RGB LED DDR4 Option from ADATA

ADATA has released a new addition to their XPG Spectrix gaming line. This time it is the XPG Spectrix D60G, which features a new design independent of the previously launched XPG Spectrix DDR4 modules.

Unlike other RGB modules, the Xpectrix D60G has a dual light diffuser design. Which means there is more surface area for the light to shine through. In fact, according to ADATA, 60% of the surface area has RGB LED lighting.

This RGB LED is also digital and is programmable on the desktop. This is one via the new ADATA XPG RGB Sync Software. Moreover, it is compatible with the leading motherboard RGB LED systems. This includes ASUS Aura Sync, ASRock PolyChrome, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and MSI Mystic Light.

In terms of performance, ADATA will be offering the XPG Spectrix D60G line in 3200MHz up to 4133MHz speeds. It also comes with Intel XMP 2.0 support as usual, so that users can easily load higher frequencies without tweaking in the BIOS.

How Much is the ADATA XPG Spectrix D60G DDR4?

ADATA did not reveal any pricing details yet. However, for more information, you can visit the official XPG Spectrix D60G product page.