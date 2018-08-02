ADATA Announces the U230 and U330 USB Flash Drives

Two Portable Storage Options from ADATA

Memory and storage manufacturer ADATA is announcing their new U230 and U330 flash drives. These compact USB storage units feature a capless, folding-cover design for easy access and stowing. After all, who wants to keep track of cap covers these days? Plus, once you lose it, you leave the connector exposed. So the only way to ensure that the flash drive has a cover is to integrate it completely into the design.

Furthermore, ADATA includes a large lanyard hole for attaching the drive to keychains or straps. Losing the cap is one thing, but losing the entire drive is a major problem. So having an option to tether them into something is necessary.

What Capacity and Size Options Are Available from the U230/U330?

Although they look identical, the U230 uses USB 2.0 while the U330 uses USB 3.1 Gen 1. Both of course, being fully backwards and forward compatible with each other’s ports. It is just a matter of maximum speed achievable.

ADATA manufactured both with the Chip-on-Board process. This allows for a more compact size, and is much more resistant to dust or liquid. Plus, a CoB flash drive is also much more resistant to impact and drops.

The U230 is available in capacities up to 64GB. Meanwhile, the U330 is available up to 128GB.