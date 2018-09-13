ADATA Introduces the Rugged HD830 External HDD

Built Tough

ADATA is announcing their new HD830 external storage device. Unlike their other units however, this one is not as playfully colourful. That is because this is built for more rugged purposes and can withstand plenty of abuse. It comes in a more somber gray with triple-layer aluminium construction. Although the silicone padding is available in black and blue as well.

It even boasts MIL-STD-810G 516.6 compliance and can withstand up to 3000kg of downward pressure. That is the equivalent of 50 60kg humans standing on top. The HD830 is also IP68 rated, which means it has absolute dust protection and can survive water immersion in depths of more than 1 meter.

Users can even drop this external HDD up to 1.22 meters and expect it to survive. There are shock sensors built in which automatically stop the drive activity when impact is detected. So even when it is operating when the drop happens, users will not get bad sectors and errors. Once this sensor is triggered, the HD830 lights up a red LED indicator. It will light up as blue otherwise when in normal operation.

What Capacity Options are Available for the ADATA HD830?

ADATA offers the HD830 in 2, 4, and 5TB capacity sizes. All use USB 3.1 and come with a cable in the package. Each are also covered with a 3-year warranty.