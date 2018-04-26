ADATA Introduces the XPG Spectrix D80 DDR4 RGB Memory

Another RGB LED DDR4 from ADATA

ADATA is adding yet another RGB LED DDR4 kit to their XPG gaming line. This time it is the XPG Spectrix D80 DDR4. What sets it apart from previous ADATA DDR4 and all other memory is it use of a hybrid liquid-air cooling system. It has a liquid heatsink, an aluminium heatspreader and thermally conductive materials on the PCB. Ultimately providing superior cooling performance out of any out-of-the-box DDR4 memory in the market. Even if DDR4 memory don’t really get hot, the kit still looks remarkably cool.

What Specifications Does the XPG Spectrix D80 DDR4 Have?

The Spectrix D80 kits are available from 2666MHz up to 5000MHz kits just like the Spectrix D41. Obviously, the two share many of the same features other than the hybrid cooling system. It also uses a 10-layer PCB optimized for Samsung’s highly overclockable B-die chips. It also supports XMP 2.0 which easily loads profiles on supporting Intel systems.

The RGB LED lighting on these modules is right along the top, and ADATA is providing their own RGB Sync application to control them. ADATA also claims that it is compatible with existing major motherboard RGB light control software. However, they did not specify exactly which. If they have major motherboard manufacturer support, then these are most likely compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and MSI’s Mystic Light Sync.

There is no word on pricing or availability yet.