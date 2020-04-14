ADATA Launch XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4 RGB 32GB Memory

ADATA, a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, gaming products, and mobile accessories, has today announces the launch of the XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4 RGB memory module. Reaching performance of up to 4800 MHz, sporting a maximum capacity of 32 GB, and featuring an elegant geometric design, the XPG SPECTRIX D50 offers immense performance and minimalist styling gamers, overclockers, and PC enthusiasts will appreciate.

ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4 RGB 32GB Memory

Made with only the highest quality chips and PCBs, the XPG D50 provides ultimate stability, reliability, and speeds of up to 4800 MHz. What’s more, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms. To ensure all that amazing performance inside is protected from impact, the XPG D50 sports a robust heatsink with a wall thickness of nearly 2 mm for excellent durability. The D50 supports Intel XMP 2.0 for hassle-free and stable overclocking without the need to go into BIOS.

Elegant Geometric Styling with RGB Flair

The XPG D50 features a clean and elegant exterior with simple geometric lines and a triangular RGB panel that fits in perfectly with the modules’ overall design. With the XPG RGB Sync app or the RGB software from a major motherboard brand, users can switch between three RGB modes – Static, Breathing, and Comet. In addition to the three modes, they can also set it to Music mode to synchronize with their favorite songs.

The 4800 MHz and 4600 MHz as well as all 32 GB variants will be available beginning in May. All other variants will be available beginning in April. Exact availability of the memory modules may vary by region.

What Do We Think?

This new memory release from ADATA certainly looks more than a little impressive. Both in terms of aesthetics and the performance figures behind it! If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official ADATA product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this memory? – Let us know in the comments!