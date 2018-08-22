ADATA Launches New Lineup of Power Banks

Portable Power in Various Shapes and Sizes

ADATA is announcing their new range of power banks in a variety of shapes and sizes. This includes the P10000, P5000, P10050C and P10050V.

The P10000 pictured above comes in six different colours with a mosaic holographic effect. Inside, it houses a 10,000mAh battery securely which accents 2A input. This is flanked with safety features for the security-minded. Its enclosure is made of fire-retardant material, and it has an overcharging and over-discharging circuit design. Moreover, it has short-circuit, over voltage, and over current protection mechanisms.

The P5000 on the other hand is a compact and lightweight power bank. In fact it only measures 10cm long and weighs 110g. However, it packs a 5000mAh battery and appeals to minimalist users. The exterior has a leather-inspired pattern, preventing finger print smudging as well. Like the P10000, it is also available in six different colour options. Furthermore, it comes with a built-in UV light for detecting counterfeit money.

Lastly, the P10050C and P100050V power banks both have 10,000 mAh battery and have two 2.4A USB output ports. This allows users to charge two devices simultaneously.

The main difference however is the fact that the P10050C has a wave body ridged design, while the P10050V is more plain and comes in a variety of colours. The P10050C also has the distinction of having a USB-C port available (hence the C in the name), as well as a built-in flashlight.

When Will These ADATA Power Banks Be Available?

The first two models to launch are the P10000 and P5000 available within August. The P10050C and P10050V will follow next month in September.

For more information and availability details, visit via www.adata.com.