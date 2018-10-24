ADATA Launches New XPG SX8200 Pro M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD

Say Hello to The Fastest ADATA XPG SSD Yet

ADATA is announcing the launch of their new XPG SX8200 Pro SSD with 3D TLC NAND. It is the company’s fastest XPG drive so far, offering sustained peak read/write speeds of 3500/3000MB/s and 390K/380K IOPS.

This is a significant improvement over previous XPG drives. The XPG SX8000 for example has transfer rates up to 2400/1000MB/s. Meanwhile, the XPG SX9000 also pales in comparison with its 2400/1460MB/s read and write speeds.

Just like those drives, the XPG SX8200 Pro uses the common M.2 2280 form factor. It leverages supports NVMe 1.3 and leverages the PCIe 3.0×4 interface to achieve those high transfer rates. The drive also has SLC caching, DRAM cache buffer, E2E Data Protection, and LDPC ECC. Which means it can maintain high speeds and data integrity, even during highly intensive applications. That is whether the user is gaming, rendering, or overclocking.

What Capacity Options are Available for the SX8200 Pro?

ADATA offers the XPG SX8200 Pro in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities. It is compatible with either Intel or AMD platforms. Moreover, each have a MTBF of 2,000,000 hours and come with a 5-year warranty.

How Much is the XPG SX8200 Pro?

ADATA did not reveal any pricing information at this time.