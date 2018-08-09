ADATA Launches Spectrix D41 TUF Gaming Edition DDR4

ADATA and ASUS Team-Up

ADATA launched their XPG Spectrix D41 RGB DDR4 memory four months ago. Now they are partnering up with ASUS and launching a special TUF Gaming Edition version of the same memory modules.

At the top is a fully exposed RGB LED light strip, while the heatspreader is available in black. In comparison, the regular D41 has options for a Crimson Red or Titanium Gray heatspreader.

Each module also uses optimized 10-layer PCBs with Samsung B-Die ICs. After all, these modules were the ones that ADATA claims to have reached 5000MHz on air.

“We are excited to be partnering with ASUS and the TUF Gaming Alliance to offer a memory module that gamers of all levels can appreciate,” said Tom Chan, Marketing Director at XPG. “With its TUF Gaming Alliance-certified performance, excellent reliability, and flair via its RGB lighting effects, gamers will enjoy more thrilling experiences at a great value.”

What is Different With This Version?

Aside from the aesthetics, this TUF Gaming Alliance version is readily compatible with ASUS products. Users can program the lighting effects to set up patterns, pulse speed, lighting intensity and more via ASUS SYNC RGB lighting control software. Furthermore, they can syncrhonize it with ASUS motherboards, graphics cards, and other compatible products.

In terms of performance, users can easily load it via XMP for up to 3200MHz. These modules are also compatible with all ASUS motherboards.

Like with previous ADATA and XPG memory modules, the SPECTRIX D41 XPG TUF Gaming Edition comes with a lifetime warranty.