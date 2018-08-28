ADATA Launches the SX6000 Pro PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD

More NVMe M.2 SSD Options from ADATA

ADATA is announcing the launch of yet another M.2 NVMe SSD for their lineup. This time it is the SX6000 Pro, a PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 drive which features super cost-performance ratio and 5-year warranty.

Leveraging 3D TLC NAND and the PCIe Gen3x4 interface, it is capable of speeds up to 2100 MB/s read and 1500 MB/s write. That is about 4x the SATA read speed and 3x the SATA write speed. In terms of sizes, the SX6000 Pro will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacity options.

Each unit uses a single-sided design with a thickness of 2.15mm. This makes it slimmer than most M.2 NVMe SSDs. It can practically fit inside most notebooks, small form factor systems and ultrabooks. As long as it can support the 2280 form factor.

Each package also comes with a DIY heatsink, so users who are concerned about thermals do not need to spend extra. This adds further value to the drive, since that could easily add $10-20 more with an aftermarket solution.

How Much is the ADATA SX6000 Pro?

ADATA has not finalized the pricing information yet, but they are coming “very soon”. Since this uses 3D TLC NAND, expect comparable price to other M.2 models using that.