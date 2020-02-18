ADATA Launches the SE760 External Solid State Drive

ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, and mobile accessories has today announced the launch of the ADATA SE760 external solid-state drive (SSD).

The SSD features a stylish and compact form factor for easy portability and implements the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface for an excellent read and write performance.

The ADATA SE760 sports a compact, streamlined design that’s great for on the go. Its sleek metal exterior with a textured hairline-brushed surface looks and feels great. The SSD implements the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, allowing it to reach read/write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, which is over 12 times faster than an external hard drive. This blazing-fast performance will allow users to transfer a 10 GB 4K movie in approximately twenty seconds.

What Does ADATA Have to Say?

“The SE760 external SSD combines elegant aesthetics with high-speed performance. What’s more, the SSD sports a clean, streamlined design characterized by a sturdy metal shell with a clean hairline-brushed surface. Using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface the SE760 delivers read speeds of up to 1000 MB/s.”

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can check out the official ADATA product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

With a worldwide launch set to be rolled out over the coming weeks, at the time of writing ADATA has not confirmed how much these SSD’s will cost. Based on the level of performance they offer, however, one shouldn’t expect these to be overly inexpensive.

They do, however, look fantastic and if they perform anything close to the reported specifications, they’d undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to those of you who utilize external storage regularly!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new external storage device? Do you currently own any external SSDs? – Let us know in the comments!