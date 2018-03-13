ADATA Launches XPG Gaming SX950U 3D NAND SSD

ADATA Expands their XPG Gaming Line

ADATA is adding a new storage option for their XPG gaming line called the SX950U. The drive uses a 2.5″ form factor with a SATA3 interface and sport the traditional gaming red and black color. According to ADATA, the drive leverages a Silicon Motion controller with 3D NAND technology.

It supports intelligent SLC Caching as well as DRAM cache buffer. This accelerates the drive’s sequential and 4K random read/write speeds. In fact, it supposedly tops out sequential reads of 560 MB/s, and sequential write speeds of 520MB/s. If you need to go faster, then the only other option is to go beyond SATA and use a PCIe SSD.

What Capacity Options are Available from the XPG SX950U Family?

ADATA offers the SX950U in 120GB, 240GB, 480GB and 950GB. capacities. Each drive is covered with a 5-year limited warranty and a MTBF of 2,000,000 hours.

