ADATA Launches XPG GAMMIX S5 PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD

Another M.2 SSD Option from ADATA

ADATA is announcing the arrival of yet another M.2 SSD option from their XPG line. This time it is the XPG GAMMIX S5, an M.2 SSD with built-in heatsink. This results in a 10 degree drop in operating temperature claims the company. Plus, it has a cleaner look than just simply a bare PCB.

As usual, it comes in an M.2 2280 form factor which is widely compatible with most motherboards with an M.2 slot. Like the recently announced XPG SX8200 Pro, the XPG GAMMIX S5 leverages the PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 interface and supports NVMe 1.3. It even features the same 3D TLC NAND, HMB (Host Memory Buffer) and SLC caching.

In terms of performance, it does not quite reach the heights of the SX8200 Pro. Although it is still plenty fast offering read and write speeds of up to 2100/1500MB/s. That is about 4x faster than SATA SSDs and would be a worthy upgrade.

What Capacity Options are Available for the GAMMIX S5?

ADATA offers the GAMMIX S5 in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities. Although back in Computex 2018, ADATA mentioned that a 2TB capacity version might be coming as well. In terms of availability, it will come out soon before the end of the month. However, ADATA is tight lipped about actual pricing.