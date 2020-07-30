Adata Launches XPG PYLON Power Supplies

We’ll freely admit that power supplies are often not the most prestigious part of a PC build. When it comes to importance, however, it’s hard to understate the benefits of getting a quality design. Not only in terms of efficiency but also for having the assurance that, as time goes by, your PC’s components will always be well provided for.

Well, if you are in the market for something new (and a little eye-catching) then the launch of the Adata XPG PYLON series might just be perfect for you!

Adata XPG PYLON Power Supplies

Available in four different wattage outputs (450W, 550W, 650W, and 750W) the new XPG PYLON range from Adata has something to meet practically all requirements. Better still, with it’s 80-Plus Bronze efficiency rated performance, main Japanese capacitor, and 3-year warranty, you can be pretty certain that not only is this good at its job, but it’s also built to last!

What Does Adata Have to Say?

“XPG PYLON offers more than just a Bronze-certified Power Supply. Highly efficient DC-to-DC converters and continuous power in 4 different wattage options are making it an ideal PSU pick for all usages. XPG PYLON is a 80 Plus Bronze certified power supply unit that guarantees energy efficiency at 20%, 50% and 100% of rated loads. XPG PYLON also complies with ErP 2014 Lot 3 Regulation, and it is designed for steady 24/7 Continuous Power system operation.”

Features

DC to DC Converters

80PLUS BRONZE Certified

Continuous Power for 24/7 system operation

120mm FDB Silent-Performance Fan

High Current +12V rail system compatibility

Main Japanese Capacitor

Multiple PCI-E 2.0 6+2 Pin Connectors

Industrial-Level Protection OVP, OPP, SCP, OCP, UVP, OTP, NLO, SIP

Complies with ErP 2014 Lot 3

RoHS Compliance

Price & Availability

Although Adata has not confirmed exactly when these will hit retailers, you can expect the new XPG PYLON power supply series to retail for a price between $69.99-$99.99. Clearly dependant on which wattage output design you find more preferable.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new PSUs, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!