ADATA Launches XPG Spectrix D41 RGB DDR4 Memory

XPG Spectrix D41 RGB Now Launched

ADATA was boasting that the new XPG Spectrix D41 RGB they were preparing could reach 5000MHz on air a few days ago. Now they are announcing that this memory module is official, with XMP speeds of up to 4600MHz. While that is not quite 5000MHz, it is a good base to start with for overclockers. Furthermore, it is supported not just on dual-channel Intel platforms, but in X299 quad-channel and AMD Ryzen platforms as well.

The 5000MHz variant will eventually be available in Q3 2018, promises ADATA. For now, the D41 RGB memory kits are available from 2660 to 4600MHz options. Inside is a 10-layer PCB featuring improved signal transfer quality and performance. Furthermore, it offers greater stability for the Samsung B-die ICs when overclocked.

What RGB LED Options Are Available with the XPG Spectrix D41 RGB?

ADATA is providing their own RGB Sync application to control these modules. On top is a fully exposed RGB LED light strip, while the heatspreader is available in Crimson Red or Titanium Gray. ADATA also claims that it is compatible with existing major motherboard RGB light control software. However, they did not specify exactly which. If they have major motherboard manufacturer support, then these are most likely compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and MSI’s Mystic Light Sync.

As with all ADATA and XPG memory modules, all ADATA XPG Spectrix D41 RGB LED DDR4 memory modules come with a lifetime warranty.