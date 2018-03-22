ADATA Releases the XPG SX8200 M.2 PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

New PCIe Gen3x4 Drive from ADATA

ADATA unveiled their new XPG SX8200 M.2 drive back in CES 2018 earlier this year. Now they are announcing the launch of the compact drive, joining the rest of their XPG gaming storage family. It is ADATA’s fastest consumer SSD to date, boasting 3200MB/s read and 1700MB/s write speeds. Furthermore, it is capable of 310K/280K IOPS random 4K read/writes. It does this through the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface supporting NVMe 1.3 standards. The drive itself employs the latest 2nd gen 64-layer 3D TLC NAND flash and is available up to 960GB capacity.

The SX8200 also supports RAID Engine and Data Shaping for greater reliability and stability. Furthermore, it has a 2 million hour MTBF rating. The XPG SX8200 even supports LDPC (low

density parity check) error correcting code and wear leveling, among other fidelity-enhancing features. The XPG SX8200 also implements a 32bit DRAM data bus, has intelligent SLC caching and a DRAM cache buffer.

What Capacity Options are Available for the SX8200?

Aside from the 960GB model, ADATA also fofers a 240GB and a 480GB version of the SX8200. All come in an M.2 2280 form factor and is covered with a 5-year warranty. At CES 2018, a 1.2TB version was also on display so this capacity might be releasing in the future.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video