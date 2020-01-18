ADATA Showcase Their Latest and Greatest @ CES 2020

ADATA may be better known for its storage and memory products. However, they make a little bit of everything these days; peripherals, monitors, even laptops. Take their new XENIA, which comes equipped with a 15.6″ IPS display and 144hz refresh rate. It’s not the most powerful thing ever, with the Core i7-9750H and an RTX 2070 Max Q or GTX 1660 Ti. However, I’d argue that that’s more than enough power for some decent laptop gaming and that 144 Hz display.

OK, so quickly back to more traditional ADATA products, as they had their next-gen PCIe Gen4 NVMe drives on show too. The first was the SAGE (above), which uses the Rainier G5236 controller, offering up a very impressive 7000 MB/s read and 6100 MB/s write which also being available in up to 4TB capacity. The CM2264 powered Indigo (below) is similar but offers up 7000/6000 MB/s speeds, LDPC ECC and RAID Engine.

Finally, the Pearl drive, which is using the SM2267 controller, and offers 4000/3000 MB/s read and write, which likely means it’ll also be much more affordable than the previous two monster-drives.

For PCIe Gen 3, they’ve still got their award-winning Spectrix series, with the S40G. it’ll do 3500 MB/s read and 3000 MB/s write and comes in up to 2GB capacities.

Did you ever wonder why you don’t get RGB memory with a compartment in the top that you can put lego heads, beads, or glitter… whatever you want really? I didn’t either, but ADATA answered with the Darkmooon. It’s a cool looking kit, and I’m curious, what would you put in the top of it?

