ADATA SR2000CP HHHL AIC PCIe Enterprise SSD Launched

New Enterprise Solution from ADATA

ADATA is expanding their enterprise storage solution offering with the announcement of the new SR2000CP PCIe SSD. The device is a half-height, half-length AIC PCIe storage with uses 3D enterprise TLC NAND. Offering rugged reliability and power efficiency with large capacity storage up to 11TB.

The device measures 167.65 x 56.15 x 18.74mm and leverages the PCIe Gen3 x8 interface. Other than the largest 11TB capacity, the SR2000CP is also available in 2TB, 3.6TB, 4TB and 8TB capacity versions.

How Well Does the ADATA SR2000CP PCIe SSD Perform?

The PCIe SSD boasts transfer read speeds of up to 6000 MB per second, with write speeds of up to 3800 MB per second. It also boasts up to 1,000,000 random read IOPS and up to 150,000 random write IOPS. All this while consuming only 8W on idle and 21W during operation.

Since it is for enterprise use, the drive meets the strict requirements of data centers by offering large capacity, high performance and cost advantages. With support for LDPC ECC technology, DRAM cache buffer, AIC SSDs ensure data integrity and maintain high performance. Furthermore, value-added ADATA SSD software provides scalable overprovisioning (OP) adjustment, making them well suited for different types of workload applications.