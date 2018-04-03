ADATA Unveils XPG GAMMIX S11 NVMe SSD

ADATA has been on a roll lately, releasing a lot of new storage drives. The latest in the series is the new XPG GAMMIX S11 NVMe SSD. The new drive is part of ADATA’s gaming series, XPG, and it is their fastest gaming SSD to date.

Built With a Heatsink, Because It Does Matter!

ADATA’s GAMMIX S11 comes with a heatsink, and yes, it does matter. It isn’t just for show, it’s actually needed. NVMe SSDs run quite hot which means that the drive easily can run into thermal throttling. That’s not something anyone wants, especially not with a high-performance gaming drive. While it’s practical, it also looks really good. Because one doesn’t have to exclude the other.

The GAMMIX S11 still comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor which makes it compatible with any modern motherboard. However, notebook users will have trouble fitting this drive into their system. Then again, they could get one of ADATA’s other NVMe drives instead.

GAMMIX S11 Performance

So, let us get to the juicy parts. The GAMMIX S11 is a PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe 1.3 drive with some great performance figures. It is rated to deliver up to 3200MB/s when reading and 1700MB/s when writing. The random performance is equally impressive with 310K IOPS when reading and 280K when writing. Part of the reason it performs so well is that it implements a 32bit DRAM data bus, Intelligent SLC Caching, and a DRAM cache buffer.

The S11 employs the latest 2nd generation 64-layer 3D NAND flash for improved reliability and ships in capacities of 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB.

Other Features

It also supports RAID Engine and Data Shaping for greater reliability and stability. To ensure data integrity and accuracy, S11 is equipped with advanced LDPC error correction. This feature helps to fix more errors than BCH ECC during data transfers. With these technologies, the S11 provides superior durability and has a 2-million-hour MTBF rating. Like all XPG SSDs, the S11 is backed by an extended 5-year warranty.