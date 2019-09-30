ADATA XPG Battlecruiser PC Case Review

ADATA XPG Battlecruiser PC Case Review

When it comes to the PC case market, ADATA’s XPG brand is still somewhat in its infancy. They’ve been at it for a little while now, but their market presence has certainly been growing. However, with their new cases, XPG is out for dominance. The XPG Battlecruiser is coming out swinging with a plethora of premium features that present a strong alternative to some of the big names out there. Should Corsair, Lian Li, Silverstone and other big-hitters be worried? We certainly think they should!

XPG Battlecruiser

This is a flat-out premium enthusiast case, with the feature set to match. The most prominent feature has to be the tempered glass windows. With glass on the left and right, front and top panels. This is backed up with four stunning addressable RGB fans, and their prime ARGB controller. Throw in impressive hardware support, plenty of drive mounts, dust filters, a PSU shroud, cable routing, and much more. So, on paper at least, XPG has everything it needs to compete with the best of the best.

Features

  • 4 x 120mm ARGB Silent Fans
  • Prime ARGB Controller
  • USB 3.1 Type-C
  • Supports E-ATX Motherboards
  • 8 x HDD/SSD Mounts
  • 4 x Tempered Glass Windows
  • PSU Shroud
  • Extensive Cable Routing

Specifications

For in-depth specifications please visit the official ADATA XPG Battlecruiser product page here.

