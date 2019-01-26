ADATA XPG Infarex M20 Gaming Mouse Review

Introduction

XPG Infarex M20

Just two months ago, ADATA announced their brand new XPG Infarex M20 gaming mouse. It comes equipped with that classic IntelliMouse Explorer shape, meaning it should feel right at home in your hand too. It’s pretty well equipped too, with a DPI range that goes from 400 up to 5000 DPI thanks to its optical sensor. Furthermore, with Omron switches, rated for 20 million clicks, and a durable weighted design, it’s a clear step up from last years Infarex M10 gaming mouse.

Features

Omron Switches

5000 DPI Optical Sensor

RGB Lighting

20G Acceleration

160g

Right-handed ergonomics

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What ADATA Had to Say