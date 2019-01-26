ADATA XPG Infarex M20 Gaming Mouse Review
Peter Donnell / 5 hours ago
Introduction
XPG Infarex M20
Just two months ago, ADATA announced their brand new XPG Infarex M20 gaming mouse. It comes equipped with that classic IntelliMouse Explorer shape, meaning it should feel right at home in your hand too. It’s pretty well equipped too, with a DPI range that goes from 400 up to 5000 DPI thanks to its optical sensor. Furthermore, with Omron switches, rated for 20 million clicks, and a durable weighted design, it’s a clear step up from last years Infarex M10 gaming mouse.
Features
- Omron Switches
- 5000 DPI Optical Sensor
- RGB Lighting
- 20G Acceleration
- 160g
- Right-handed ergonomics
Specifications
What ADATA Had to Say
“Your skills on the battlefield are only as good as the weapons you use. Upgrade your arsenal with the XPG INFAREX M20 gaming mouse! Featuring OMRON switches tested to 20 million clicks, a 5,000 DPI sensor, and RGB lighting, the INFAREX M20 will help bring your gaming to the next level.” – Adata