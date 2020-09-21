ADATA XPG Launches its GAMMIX S70 PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 SSD

ADATA XPG, a provider of systems, components, and peripherals for gamers, esports pros, and tech enthusiasts, today announces the XPG GAMMIX S70 PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 solid state drive (SSD). With the launch of the S70, XPG now offers a comprehensive lineup of Gen4 SSDs, which includes the GAMMIX S50 and S50 Lite, to meet a range of budgets and needs. With the adoption of next-gen PCIe 4.0, the GAMMIX S70 delivers unmatched read and write performance and has the distinction of being the world’s fastest M.2 SSD.

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 SSD

With the advent of 5G networks and the ever-growing volume of data being processed, PCIe Gen4 is a critical upgrade that will bring storage devices to the next level. The GAMMIX S70 expands XPG’s Gen4 SSD series with a new option for discerning users seeking to harness the best that PCIe 4.0 can offer. Sporting blazing-fast read/write speeds of up to 7400/6400 MB per second. Users will have no doubt they have reached the pinnacle of SSD performance. In combination with NVMe 1.4 compatible, Dynamic SLC Caching, the S70 offers performance far superior to that of SATA and PCIe 3.0 SSDs. For added ease of use and convenience, the S70 is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0.

Reliability & Stability

For reliable operations and stability, the S70 is equipped with XPG’s proprietary CoolArmor heat spreader design. The aluminium heat spreader features a terraced structure, which resembles layers of armor, for increased surface area and hollow chambers underneath. This design provides for more effective heat dissipation that can reduce temperatures by up to thirty percent.

On top of its main performance parameters, the S70 supports LDPC error correcting code technology to detect and fix a more comprehensive range of data errors for more accurate data transmissions and a higher Total Bytes Written (TBW) rating. Also, with End-to-End (E2E) Data Protection and AES 256-bit Encryption, the S70 ensures data security and integrity. All of the components encased in the S70 have passed meticulous screening, testing, and certification to provide a reliability product of the highest quality. The S70 comes in 1 TB and 2 TB variants and is backed by a 5-year warranty.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ADATA (XPG) has not confirmed a specific regional release date nor price for its new GAMMIX S70 PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 SSD (in either memory variant).

