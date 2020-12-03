ADATA XPG Levante 360 AIO Cooler Revealed

ADATA, and more specifically, their premium gaming division, XPG, has just revealed their latest high-end AIO cooler! The ADATA XPG Levante 360 all-in-one looks set to tackle the latest high-end processors and keep your temps low and framerates high!

It’s a fairly straight forward solution, based around the latest Asetek 7th generation pump technology, so we know it’s going to be pretty reliable and competitive straightaway. The pump is paired up with a slim 360mm radiator, which comes equipped with 3 x 120mm fans. However, it will support up to six fans if you wanted them, but I doubt it’ll be necessary.

“Asetek 7th generation patented cooling solutions include a pump with PWM control feature, to ensure the best optimal CPU temperature management, together with a massive 360 mm radiator and a thermal-optimized copper plate with just 0.15 mm-thin microchannels to offer a larger surface area for boosted heat exchange efficiency. XPG has equipped the XPG LEVANTE 360 with three vibrant Dual Ring 120 mm fans employing a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) motor design and 4-pin Pulse Width Modulation (PWM). FDB fans with PWM are designed with an auto-restart mechanism and they are optimized for reliability (up to 40,000 hours at 40 ºC of MTBF) and minimize noise at 34 dB when on full cycle with high airflow (61.5 CFM).” – ADATA

Of course, as with much of the gaming hardware on the market these days, there’s a strong focus on aesthetics. It’s a very nice looking cooler, with a rather unique looking pump and RGB configuration.

Of course, you also get lots of RGB on the fans too, with each of them containing twenty programmable LEDs. Plus, if you don’t have RGB on your motherboard, or don’t want to use that software, there’s an included on-cable configuration too.

While we don’t have price and availability just yet, we do know it’ll be competitive and available very soon, if not already in some regions. The cooler is also backed by a very competitive 5-years warranty!