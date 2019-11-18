ADATA XPG PRECOG Gaming Headset Review

ADATA have been on the market for many years now producing high-performance memory products. However, their gaming division ‘XPG’ has been making aggressive moves to push into the enthusiast gaming hardware market. From high-end gaming PC cases right through to their high-performance gaming peripherals. With the launch of their new PRECOG gaming headset, they look set to take this to new heights, as this is one of their most high-end launches to date. Of course, they’re not the first brand to bring audiophile-grade hardware into a gaming headset, but that doesn’t diminish from the fact that is an awesome idea and we hope to see even more brands follow suit.

ADATA XPG PRECOG

While many headsets featured dual stereo drivers, the PRECOG headset features dual-dual drivers! The first set of drivers are your high-end dynamic drivers. These deal with the meat of the sound. Then we have the second set, which are fantastic electrostatic drivers. The combination of the two allows the headphones to output from 5 Hz all the way to 50000 Hz; far beyond the range of your typical high-resolution audio drivers.

While I’m eager to review this headset, I had the pleasure of trying it out at an event and was suitably impressed by that short demo. Of course, that was a noisy environment rather than in the office, but it’s nice to have had some experience with this headset in both environments.

Product Trailer

Features

The good features just keep on coming as well. This headset is wired and can be operated over a 3.5mm controller cable or over USB using its DSP sound car, giving you plenty of connectivity options. If that wasn’t good enough, it uses a USB type-c, giving it some future-proofing right out of the box. As for other technologies, there’s an environmental noise cancellation microphone, 7.1 virtual surround sound, gaming mode, and a carry case; the list just keeps going on… So why not get it out of the box and take a closer look at what this headset has to offer!

Dual Drivers including (Electrostatic and Dynamic)

Hi-Res Audio Certified

Built-in FPS / Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound / Music Modes

Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology for Microphone

Ergonomic Ear Cushions & Auto-Adjust Band

Rotatable Ear Cups

Cross-Platform Compatibility

Specifications

What’s in the Box?

The headset comes beautifully packaged in its very own carry case, the headset comes with a lot of high-end features, so it’s only right that you would want to keep it safe and sound. Of course, if you travel with your headset, it’ll keep it safely stored away at home or on the go.

Included in the carry case are all of the cables and accessories you could possibly require so use the headset.

There is a USB Type-C cable which features an inline DAC and amplifier. Plus, because it’s Type-C, it can be used on PC and a whole range of other devices. Don’t worry if you don’t have the correct connection, an extension cable which converts it to a Type A connection is included.

Fancy using the headset with a more traditional audio jack? There’s a beautifully braided 3.5mm cable too. This is ideal for plugging it into just about anything else that features an audio output. Personally, this one’s for me as I tend to use my own dedicated desktop amplifier.