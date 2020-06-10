ADATA XPG PRIMER Gaming Mouse Revealed

XPG has just revealed their next high-performance gaming mouse. They say it’s designed for Gamers, eSports Pros and Tech Enthusiasts, which is basically everyone really. It’s called the XPG PRIMER and it’s certainly well equipped. Of course, if it’s as good as previous XPG peripherals, then I can’t wait to get hold of one. In just a few short years ADATA went from having a few budget peripherals to growing their XPG into a fully-fledged gaming brand.

ADATA XPG PRIMER Gaming Mouse

Equipped with a 12000 DPI optical sensor, the Pixart PMW3360 to be specific, stunning RGB lighting (I mean, obviously, it’s the default feature these days), OMRON switches, and a fantastic blend of ergonomics and design. It isn’t overly complex, but it looks like it’s hitting all the right marks.

“The XPG PRIMER offers first-time gamers, as well as those who want a complete and hassle-free device, with a mouse with exceptional price-performance value.” – XPG

Durable

The mouse is made from double-shot PBT, and features a built-in grip texture on the sides. It looks fantatic too, with a classic mouse shape that I’m fairly confident will be comfortable for all right handed users. They’ve thrown in a braided cable, and nice looking switches, as well as a stylish XPG inlay on the top. The mouse weighs just 98g too.

Price and Availability

Amazingly, we have no idea. Apparently brands still like to tell you they’ve got a new product but not the price or release date. I’d expect the price to be very competitive and release in the next few weeks though, but I’ll update you as I learn more.