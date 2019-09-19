ADATA XPG Reveals its Lightning Fast SX8100 M.2 2280 SSD

It’s been a rough few years for PC owners as prices for practically all components have seemed to increase by fairly substantial levels. Fortunately, however, there has been some light at the end of the tunnel. With falling memory prices both RAM and storage options are getting back into the ‘relatively inexpensive’ upgrade territory again and we have seen a particular trend in people choosing to go down the M.2 SSD road for that ultra-fast data performance offered via the PCIe channel.

In this regard, ADATA has an excellent reputation with their XPG designs and in a report via TechPowerUp, they have formally announced their latest product. Namely, the SX8100.

ADATA XPG SX8100 M.2 SSD

For those unaware of M.2 technology, these storage drives attach directly to compatible motherboards and can offer comparatively massively faster speeds than even standard SATA solid state drives. Is your motherboard compatible? Well, you’d have to check. If it was manufactured within the last 5 years, however, the chances are good that it is!

The ADATA XPG SX8100, however, is certainly more than a little impressive with its 3500/3000mb read/write speeds.

“Supporting PCIe Gen3x4 and the NVMe 1.3 standard the SX8100 delivers read and write speeds of up to 3500/3000MB per second and random read and write of 300K/240K IOPS. Along with 3D NAND Flash, it offers high capacities, efficiency, and durability, while the M.2 2280 form factor supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms. With SLC caching and a DRAM cache buffer the SX8100 accelerates PC performance for quick access to files and game loading.”

When Are They Out?

Although they are still officially ‘rolling out’ their release worldwide, the ADATA SX8100 will likely be offered in capacities up to 1TB of data with prices likely to fall between £110-£130.

If you are, however, looking for some additional and lighting-fast storage for your system (and don’t already have an M.2 drive installed) then this is well worth checking out!

What do you think? Do you have an M.2 SSD on your system? – Let us know in the comments!