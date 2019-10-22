ADATA XPG Showcase Latest Gaming Hardware at EGX 2019

We may have already stopped by the CyberPower PC booth here at EGX 2019 and seen their amazing gaming PCs. However, the booth is packed with amazing hardware from quite a few brands; such as ADATA. ADATA is well known for its high-end memory products and SSDs.

However, in recent years, it’s their gaming division ADATA XPG that really been coming to the forefront with more gaming-focused memory and storage, but also a lot of award-winning gaming peripherals. If that wasn’t enough, we even reviewed their stunning new PC cases recently; the Battlecruiser and the Invader. Unfortunately, they didn’t have those at EGX, which is a shame.

ADATA XPG

Of course, the CyberPower PC systems are well equipped with the latest and greatest XPG gaming memory. This includes the stunning Spectrix D6 DDR4, which has some stunning RGB effects that wrap around the sides, not just the top spine of the modules.

XPG Peripherals

Their new pre-cog headset is their flagship headset too. It features 3D head tracking audio and a lot of other premium features. This one is coming to the market really soon, and we’ll have more information as the samples land and we can properly test it in the office. They also had their new keyboards, albeit we reviewed that recently. Check out the Summoner Mechanical Keyboard Review here. As you can see in Andy’s video coverage above, their new gaming mice, RGB mouse mats and more complete the setup. So you can have XPG gaming hardware, peripherals and more all in one setup. Keep up the great work ADATA!