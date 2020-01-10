ADATA XPG Unleash Impressive New Monitor Series

ADATA has a strong history of making award-winning memory and storage products. However, in the last few years, they’ve really pushed their XPG brand harder than ever. Even just at this weeks CES 2020 we’ve seen out of this world gaming keyboards, and a stunning new PC case concept. However, their new monitor is also looking mighty fine too!

The XPG Photon features a 27-inch panel, which is pretty sizable for most users. However, I suspect if things go well, we’ll see other sizes in the not too distant future. The panel comes from LG and AOU, which is great because right now LG are making amazing panels. However, XPG makes their own special backlight for impressive performance.

The XPG Photon features a UHD (4K) resolution on the IPS panel. What’s really cool is that you’ll get DCI-p3 95%+ colour reproduction, which is very impressive. Add to that, FreeSync, and Burst-Refresh, and 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1500 nits brightness. Seriously, you couldn’t ask for much more!

There will be a FHD panel with 240 Hz and 600 nits brightness too. However, we didn’t see that one on show at CES 2020

If that’s not enough, you get this stunning back panel, which is fabric covered for a really unique look, with an added touch of RGB for good measure. It also uses a special desk clamping adjustable mount for added flexibility.

We’ve no solid pricing just yet. However, keep in mind this is a pretty amazingly equipped monitor and I expect the price to reflect that.

