ADATA XPG Unveil a $10k Keyboard at CES 2020

Well, there’s not exactly a lot of options on the market today for the (very) wealthy gamer. Sure, you can drop big money on graphics cards, CPUs, or the whole PC for that matter. However, the world of peripherals rarely rises above a few hundred dollars. XPG seem to have taken note, revealing an XPG Summoner in 24k gold. We loved the original version, but the gold version is well… shiny.

While this isn’t coming to the consumer market, as such, as hear that some prince in the middle east has already gotten one for his birthday with his name engraved. I guess if he can get one, you can too. Just call ADATA and send them lots of money, I guess.

Style is subjective, that’s for sure. With aluminium construction and 24k gold plating, it’s certainly a statement!

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.