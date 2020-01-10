ADATA’s One-Off Custom PC is Actually Really Cool

ADATA is really pushing the limits with their new prototype content PC case. I’m sure they’re just playing safely with this one saying it’s a one-off, but honestly, it looks like a lot of work went into it. They’ve heard all the jokes too, yes it does look like a giant version of the Apple Trashcan. I think it looks like the vertical SVS subwoofer, maybe even a big fish tank.

Despite the cylindrical design, it’ll still handle a full E-ATX motherboard easily enough. You can mount multiple graphics cards in a vertical layout too, giving you full advantage of the bottom to top airflow pattern.

What I really love, however, is that the whole side of it opens up on a hinge. You can then slide out the entire system for quick and easy access to your components. This is great for cleaning and maintenance, as well as making any other changes.

The XPG Volta Full-Tower features plenty of tempered glass, aluminium, addressable RGB lighting and more. There’s extensive support for liquid cooling too. It’s clear this thing is built with the enthusiast in mind. I really do think they’ll push this to market if there is demand for it. What do you think, is this something you want next to your desk?

