Competition Time!

It’s competition time here at eTeknix where one lucky winner will get the chance to win a brand-new Aerocool GLO chassis. This brand new case from Aerocool is a midi-style chassis with some impressive RGB lighting effects!

“Two unique RGB LED stripes to give the front panel an stylish look and feel. The stripes can be set to 13 different lighting modes, including 6 RGB flows and 7 solid colors.” – Aerocool

For more information on the Aerocool GLO chassis, you can visit the official product website in the link here!

Video

We have recently checked out this chassis ourselves. If you, therefore, want a more visual ‘hands-on’ view watch it below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> /center>

How to enter!

Entering this competition is simplicity itself, just submit as many entries as you can in the form below. Remember the more you do the greater your chances are of winning.

Aerocool GLO Chassis Giveaway – WORLDWIDE



Terms and conditions

The competition starts on the 24th of September and will run for 4 weeks ending at midnight on the 22nd of October. Upon closing a winner will be selected at random and will be contacted by e-mail, from there they will have 3 days to respond and if they do not reply, another winner may be picked at random. We can’t, after all, have prizes with no winners!

Upon selecting a winner, we aim to have the chassis delivered between 4-8 weeks (but hopefully sooner).

This competition is open to winners throughout the world, however, international delivery (outside of the EU) may take a little longer. Any import charges to specific countries may need to be paid by the winner. In addition, some countries do not accept free-giveaway prizes so bear that in mind before you enter!

Remember again, the more you enter the better your chances!

Good luck!