AeroCool Launches its Prime Mid-tower Case

If you’re currently in the market for a new PC chassis, then the chances are that the aesthetics are going to play a major role in your decision. There are, however, also a number of other important factors such as functionality and, of course, price. In looking to provide a solution to all of these concerns, Aerocool has just announced the launch of its brand new ‘Prime’ mid-tower chassis.

Aerocool ‘Prime’ Mid-Tower Chassis

With a tempered glass side panel and highly distinctive front vertical RGB strip, the design is certainly eye-catching and, at the very least, should tick that aesthetics box for many PC consumers. In terms of features, however, it does appear that this design should also suit the vast majority of builds!

Compatible with Addressable RGB motherboards

Full tempered glass side panel showcases the inside of your rig

Supports liquid cooling in the front and rear of the case

Supports air cooling in the front, top, and rear of the case

Supports CPU cooler up to 159mm

Supports high-end graphics cards up to 302mm (without front fan)

“High-performance mid tower case with a bold RGB front panel design to deliver a powerful and dynamic look and feel. Comes equipped with a full tempered glass side panel to showcase the inside of your rig. Air vents in the front panel allow for increased air flow and circulation. Addressable RGB front panel or fans can be controlled using LED control button or compatible ARGB motherboard.”

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Aerocool hasn’t revealed how much their ‘Prime’ chassis will cost. Considering that it is marketed as a ‘value’ product, however, we would anticipate a price of around £70-£90 (pending confirmation).

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this design, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Do you like this PC case? – Let us know in the comments!