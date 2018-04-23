Aerocool Quartz RGB Timelapse System Build

Aerocool Quartz RGB

Is it time to upgrade your system, or even start building a new one? We’ve got the new Aerocool Quartz RGB chassis in the eTeknix office! Featuring stunning RGB lighting, thanks to its 3 x 120mm RGB fans, as well as tempered glass panels, and much more, it’s sure to appeal to system builders. If you’re after a unique looking system build, which won’t break the bank, the Quartz RGB is sure to be top of your shopping list.

Of course, we’ve done it in true eTeknix style. Our build features RGB memory, an Aura Sync compatible motherboard and graphics cards from ASUS and much more. Want to see how an all-out sexy RGB build looks in this chassis? Check out the time-lapse video build below. Will your next system look this cool?

What Aerocool Had to Say

“Showcase your rig as this mid tower comes with tempered glass in the front and side panels.

The Quartz RGB supports ATX motherboards and includes three RGB Fans and an RGB Controller Hub.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and support listings, please visit the official product page here.

Software Customisation

Control your RGB lighting and effects with ease, thanks to the Aerocool lighting software.

Video Review

Where to Buy

The Aerocool Quartz RGB is available now on Amazon for £76.48 with free delivery.