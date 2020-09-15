Aerocool Reveal an Air Cooler That Looks Like an AIO Block?

I’ve seen some pretty bonkers looking CPU coolers over the years, but this one is really freaking cool. Aerocool has designed this compact CPU air cooler to fit in what looks like a really tall AIO liquid cooling CPU block. The tall design does look a little strange, I’ll admit. However, because they’ve given it an infinity mirror RGB design, it really does look rather magical.

It uses what they call “Heat Core Touch Technology” which is likely a fun way of saying some metal and a fan. It features five heat pipes, and a turbojet-inspired cooling fan design.

What’s pretty cooling here is that it can dissipate the heat on all sides, so 360-degrees of exhaust. How that will effect performance, I don’t yet know, but it’s interesting for sure.

No word on price and availability just yet, but this thing looks final to me, so I expect we’ll be seeing one in the eTeknix offices very soon!

Features

Infinity Mirror RGB design delivers a unique and mesmerizing lighting experience

Comes with built-in RGB lighting effects and compatibility with Addressable RGB motherboards or hubs

Heat Core Touch Technology with 5 ultra-efficient thermal heat pipes

Powerful cooling fan inspired by the turbojet design delivers superior cooling performance

Black coating on fins increases heat dissipation area and improves efficiency of dissipation

TDP (Thermal Design Power) up to 150W

Infinity Mirror RGB Design

Featuring a glass mirror design with a single RGB LED ring, the Mirage 5 CPU cooler achieves an infinity effect with what seems like endless RGB rings to deliver a truly unique and mesmerizing lighting experience.

Heat Core Touch Technology (HCTT)

5 Heatpipes provide a perfectly flat and smooth surface to maximize contact surface area. This allows for minimal heat transfer loss while in direct contact with the CPU to increase the efficiency of heat dissipation.

Addressable RGB

Access 16.8 million colours using compatible Addressable RGB motherboards including ASUS Aura Sync and MSI Mystic Light Sync as well as Gigabyte RGB Fusion motherboards using 3-Pin XWD connector.