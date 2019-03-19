Aerocool RGB Heroes Creative Hero Contest

/ 5 hours ago
Aerocool RGB Heroes Creative Hero Contest

RGB Heroes

The good people over at Aerocool are celebrating with a huge campaign right now. Of course, if you want to join in on the fun, you could even win some huge prizes. They’re giving away $10,000 worth of prizes in various bundles. Partnered with Palit, T-Force, Thunder X3, Edifier, OutBreak and ASRock, there’s sure to be some incredible stuff to win.

Expert to Casual

The top prizes in the Expert category is a $2,500 gaming PC bundle. This includes GPU, PSU, chassis, RAM, speakers, an Aerocool chassis and more. The Casual bundle isn’t half bad either, with another full system setup valued at $1,500!

What Do I Do?

EXPERT: The hero contest for hobbyists and artists. Submissions limited to illustrations, digital, or 3D art.

  • Edit an RGB theme into your existing “hero” art OR create a new hero from scratch!
  • Choose your hero’s name from our list, download the art frame, and frame your work.
  • Submit your hero on Gleam and on your social media using hashtags#RGBHeroes #AeroCool

CASUAL: The super easy hero contest.

  • Open your smartphone’s photo album
  • Pick the 5th most recent photo. This is your hero!
  • Choose your hero’s name from our list and download the picture frame.
  • Place the frame over your photo using eZY Watermark lite (iOS) or Add Watermark (Android).
  • Submit your hero on Gleam and on your social media using hashtags#RGBHeroes #AeroCool

How to Win?

We here at eTeknix are on the judging panel. However, the folks at Modders Inc, TechPowerUp, and many others are doing the same. This should be pretty epic, and we wish you the best of luck!

ENTER HERE

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!