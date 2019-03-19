Aerocool RGB Heroes Creative Hero Contest

RGB Heroes

The good people over at Aerocool are celebrating with a huge campaign right now. Of course, if you want to join in on the fun, you could even win some huge prizes. They’re giving away $10,000 worth of prizes in various bundles. Partnered with Palit, T-Force, Thunder X3, Edifier, OutBreak and ASRock, there’s sure to be some incredible stuff to win.

Expert to Casual

The top prizes in the Expert category is a $2,500 gaming PC bundle. This includes GPU, PSU, chassis, RAM, speakers, an Aerocool chassis and more. The Casual bundle isn’t half bad either, with another full system setup valued at $1,500!

What Do I Do?

EXPERT: The hero contest for hobbyists and artists. Submissions limited to illustrations, digital, or 3D art.

Edit an RGB theme into your existing “hero” art OR create a new hero from scratch!

Choose your hero’s name from our list, download the art frame, and frame your work.

Submit your hero on Gleam and on your social media using hashtags#RGBHeroes #AeroCool

CASUAL: The super easy hero contest.

Open your smartphone’s photo album

Pick the 5th most recent photo. This is your hero!

Choose your hero’s name from our list and download the picture frame.

Place the frame over your photo using eZY Watermark lite (iOS) or Add Watermark (Android).

Submit your hero on Gleam and on your social media using hashtags#RGBHeroes #AeroCool

How to Win?

We here at eTeknix are on the judging panel. However, the folks at Modders Inc, TechPowerUp, and many others are doing the same. This should be pretty epic, and we wish you the best of luck!