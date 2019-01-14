AGDQ 2019 Ends Setting New Donations Record

AGDQ 2019 Sets New Donations Record

AGDQ (Awesome Games Done Quick) is one of the biggest early year events on the gaming calendar. Since it’s foundation over 10 years ago, the event has grown rather significantly from it’s rather humble and (not always without technical problems) days. With the ending of the most recent event, however, a brand new record has been set.

In a report via Kotaku, ADGQ officially raised over $2,395,553.

Improvements On 2018

The event sees a pretty impressive improvement of just over $100,000 in 2018. The event concluded with the (practically traditional) run of Super Metroid in which the community donations decided that this time around, it would be fair to save the animals. You have to have played (or watched) the game to understand that.

Heading In A Better Direction

Based on last years event, AGDQ 2019 was a huge improvement. I have often been a bit critical of the event for allowing politics to creep into their charity fundraising. This year, however, it seemed like the event was much more back on track to its roots and with over $2m, it’s clearly doing a lot to help many needy causes.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the event? Which was your favourite speedrun? – Let us know in the comments!