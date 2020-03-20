Age Rating Application All But Confirms CoD: MW2 Remastered

With Activision launching a remastered version of the original Call of Duty Modern Warfare, it only seemed like a matter of time before they would give its highly-popular sequel the same treatment. Despite any lack of official confirmation, however, it seems that an official age classification request for the game may have just let the cat out of the bag!

Oh, and we should clarify, this is a remaster of the original game. Not a sequel to the most recent title which (we’ll freely admit) has confused the chronology a little.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

The classification (listed by the Korean board – which you can check out here) shows a new application submitted for the single-player campaign of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Given that there is no news surrounding the multiplayer version, it does open the doors of speculation as to whether the game will include one or not. I mean, it seems unlikely to not have multiplayer, but this certainly seems to suggest otherwise.

What Do You Think?

I honestly loved Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and, in terms of the single-player campaign, I consider it one of the best in the series. Admittedly though, I did also have a lot of love (and many hours) in the multiplayer game. Even if they did screw it up completely on the PC with the sole utilization of Valve’s VAC for detecting cheaters. In a nutshell, it didn’t work.

So, the short version is, if this remastered version is indeed on the way, I’m all over it! Fingers crossed though that it will have a multiplayer mode and they’ll fix the cheating problem that plagued the original.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!