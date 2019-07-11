“Agent Smith” Malware has Infected 25 Million Android Devices

While the Google Android platform is certainly exceptionally popular on both smartphones and tablets, there are clearly some pitfalls that users have to avoid. For example, the Google Play Store is well known to have harboured more than a few apps containing malware looking to either steal or monitor your data.

In a report via The Verge, however, a new malware program “Agent Smith” is reported to be making the rounds with as many as 25 million devices estimated to already be infected by it.

“Agent Smith” Malware

Security research firm ‘Check Point’ has recently identified the malware program and have called it “Agent Smith” as a reference to how it has effectively been able to entirely avoid detection.

So what does it do? Well, put simply after landing on your system it will analyse what apps you have installed and then prompt an update under the pseudonym of something like ‘Google Update’. From there it will overwrite code in your pre-existing apps with the intention of farming data from your device.

Who has it Affected?

The research team has largely identified the virus in countries such as India where the 9Apps store is highly popular. It is unusually initially downloaded via a rather basic app disguised as a game, photo editing or some other generic, but highly-popular source.

With over 25 million devices reportedly already containing the malware, however, vigilance in the app store is more important than ever!

